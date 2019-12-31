Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Craft Beer

Going on a beer run

IMG_1499.jpg
Treading Lightly, a low-carb IPA from Thorn Brewing Co.
(Courtesy photo)
By Peter Rowe
Dec. 31, 2019
7:07 AM
Share

Beer: Treading Lightly

From: Thorn Brewing Co.

Why: Beer can be an unwelcome temptation if you are in New Year’s resolution weight-loss mode. Don’t despair! The good folks at Thorn have devised an IPA with a slender 2.9 carbs and 104 calories per 12-ounce can.

Geek out: This beer also goes light on the alcohol, 4.3 percent by volume, and is gluten-reduced. Two hop varietals often used in IPAs, Amarillo and Citra, provide the grapefruity aromas and palate-enticing notes. Lightly is thinner than most IPAs, but at this time of year, many of us are seeking thinner bodies.

Advertisement

Seek out: Canned six-packs of Treading Lightly are sold in numerous local markets, while the beer is often on tap at Thorn’s North Park and Barrio Logan tasting rooms (thorn.beer for more info).

More...

Nama-stay for the Beer

Craft BeerEat | Drink
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Peter Rowe
Follow Us
Peter joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1984. A native Californian who grew up in Encinitas, Rowe is a graduate of UC Berkeley and Northwestern University. He is past president of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and a former Fulbright scholar. He has won a few journalism awards, but would trade them all for a chance to avenge his 1994 “Jeopardy!” loss. Married to a terrific woman who has saved him from errors in writing and in life, he has three sons. At the U-T, Rowe writes profiles and features and is even paid to review beers, which hardly seems fair.
More on the Subject
Advertisement