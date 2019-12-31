Going on a beer run

Beer: Treading Lightly

From: Thorn Brewing Co.

Why: Beer can be an unwelcome temptation if you are in New Year’s resolution weight-loss mode. Don’t despair! The good folks at Thorn have devised an IPA with a slender 2.9 carbs and 104 calories per 12-ounce can.

Geek out: This beer also goes light on the alcohol, 4.3 percent by volume, and is gluten-reduced. Two hop varietals often used in IPAs, Amarillo and Citra, provide the grapefruity aromas and palate-enticing notes. Lightly is thinner than most IPAs, but at this time of year, many of us are seeking thinner bodies.

Seek out: Canned six-packs of Treading Lightly are sold in numerous local markets, while the beer is often on tap at Thorn’s North Park and Barrio Logan tasting rooms (thorn.beer for more info).

