Beer of the week: AleSmith’s Juice Stand

Beer Name: Juice Stand

Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

Style: Hazy IPA

ABV: 6.7%

Known as one of the top breweries in the world and a veteran of the San Diego craft beer scene, AleSmith continues to keep longtime fans and garner newcomers with its impeccable quality. Joining its year-round lineup is Juice Stand, a mouthwatering hazy IPA perfect for San Diego weather.

PACIFIC chatted with Ryan Crisp, director of brewery operations, to squeeze out all the juicy details about this latest beer of the week.

What’s the story with the name Juice Stand?

RYAN: We wanted a name that screamed juicy, fruity flavors but that was also light and fun. After a lot of brainstorming the name Juice Stand came up and it just felt right.

What’s the reference to 16th century art in the design?

RYAN: The art on the can represents the timeless nature of artisanal craftsmanship. It speaks to the values of quality and tradition that are at the heart of our identity.

AleSmith Juice Stand is available year round. (Courtesy photo)

What’s in it?

RYAN: A healthy dose of wheat and oats balanced by massive amounts of Vic Secret and Mosaic (hops).



What should someone trying the Juice Stand for the first time expect?

RYAN: Intense flavors of pineapple, grapefruit, and passion fruit followed by a smooth, full finish.

Perfect pairing?

RYAN: Steamed mussels go perfectly with the bright hop notes.

This beer gal’s take:

Endlessly refreshing and yes, juicy, this hazy screams SoCal year-round sunshine. I’ll be enjoying mine after a day on the trails, climbing and beach walks. For munchies, I’ll be drinking Juice Stand with an Asian citrus salad or a spicy black bean burger with sweet potato fries.

Where can I get it and how long?

RYAN: Ralphs, BevMo, and bars throughout the county. Check out AleSmith.com to search and sear our beer finder to find a location near you.

Extra Juicy Tidbit?

RYAN: Coming in early February, look at for Logical Choice, a highly anticipated collaboration brewed with our friends at Pizza Port. This Triple IPA will showcase intense tropical flavors and extreme drinkability. You’ll be able to find it in 16 oz cans and on tap at retailers throughout San Diego County.

Alesmith Brewing Company is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. 990 AleSmith Court, Miramar.

