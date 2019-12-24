Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Craft Beer

Pros & Pints: Original 40 Head Brewer Chris Gillogly Shares His Beer Picks

Chris Gillogly
Chris Gillogly
(Steve Billings)
By Peter Rowe
Dec. 24, 2019
7:18 AM
An occasional peek inside the refrigerators of local beer professionals to see what they’re drinking (other than their own brews).

Pro: Chris Gillogly, head brewer at Original 40.

Pints: “Honestly, I drink Miller High Life a lot. Also Alpine — lately it’s been Babyface and International Dankster, a collaboration they made with Pizza Port. We did a collaboration with SouthNorte that I drink a lot of, it’s a dark lager (Oscuridad), crisp, about 5.5 percent. Oh, and whenever I see a Genessee Cream Ale I glom onto that.”

Peter Rowe
