Pros & Pints: Original 40 Head Brewer Chris Gillogly Shares His Beer Picks

An occasional peek inside the refrigerators of local beer professionals to see what they’re drinking (other than their own brews).

Pro: Chris Gillogly, head brewer at Original 40.

Pints: “Honestly, I drink Miller High Life a lot. Also Alpine — lately it’s been Babyface and International Dankster, a collaboration they made with Pizza Port. We did a collaboration with SouthNorte that I drink a lot of, it’s a dark lager (Oscuridad), crisp, about 5.5 percent. Oh, and whenever I see a Genessee Cream Ale I glom onto that.”