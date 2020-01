Political machinations have temporarily — or so we hope — closed Tijuana’s Insurgente. Fans have wondered what they can do to help.

One possibility: visit Machete Beer House, 2325 Highland Ave., National City, tonight at 7.

Owners Damien and Iván Morales will be there with their staff and an unrivaled — for now — selection of this excellent brewery’s beers. La Lupulosa, anyone?