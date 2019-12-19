A Christmas calendar for beer lovers

O Come All Ye Beer Fans

If I were creating a beer-themed Advent calendar, with festive events each day from now through Christmas, it would include:

Thursday, Dec. 19-Tuesday, Dec. 24: The 12 Beers of Christmas enters its final six days at the Liberty Public Market Bottlecraft shop, 2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. Daily specials include Denmark’s vinous Frederiksdal Kirsevaervin Sparkling (Friday); Cinnamon Babka (Saturday), an imperial milk stout from Brooklyn’s Grimm Artisanal Ales, and Candy Cake Ice Cream Cake Porter from San Diego’s Abnormal Beer.

Thursday, Dec. 19: Hark, the herald ale-drinkers sing! O’Brien’s annual Christmas carol party starts at 7 p.m. Arrive early if you want a seat and a program. One thing that’s never in short supply here, 4646 Convoy St., San Diego: Christmas beers.

Friday, Dec. 20: Northern Pine Brewing, 326 N. Horne St., Oceanside, hosts “A Very Country Christmas” with Kimmi Bitter and Dude Cervantes performing at 7 p.m. Bitter also inspired the brewery’s new “bitter blonde” ale, Country Blues.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Get ugly at Coronado Brewing’s ugly sweater party, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 1205 Knoxville St., San Diego.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Longship’s lead brewer, Chuck Nation, is inviting friends and family to help make a winter warmer, a small-batch beer with a big heart. Longship’s tucked away in Mira Mesa, 10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite C.; festivities start at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: This is Victory at Sea Day. Each of the brewery’s California locations will pour 16 one-off versions of this imperial porter, from Raspberry Cacao Victory to Coconut High West Barrel-Aged Victory. In San Diego, Victory will be declared at Home Brew Mart, 5401 Linda Vista Road, Suite 406; Little Italy Ballast Point, 2215 India St.; and the brewery, 9045 Carroll Way.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: From 5 to 9 p.m., both Stone bistros — 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido, and 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego — will roll out special Christmas Eve dinner menus, including milk and cookies. Perhaps you’d prefer Stone Spiced Unicorn Milk, a chai-laced milk stout?