SouthNorte branches out to canned cocktails

SouthNorte, a craft beer business based in San Diego and headed by local brewmaster Ryan Brooks, has jumped on the canned cocktail bandwagon. To start, there will be three flavors: the Mexican Mule, the Paloma and the Matador.

These tequila-based drinks align with SouthNorte’s focus on Mexican-style brews that draw inspiration from Baja California. SouthNorte’s beer selection includes Sea Señor! — a Mexican lager that won a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival — along with The Sea Chelada Michelada, mango IPA No Guey! and Agavemente agave lager, among others.

SouthNorte’s canned cocktails will be available for purchase this month at southnorte.com, as well as from local retailers.