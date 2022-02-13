Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Cocktails

Rainbow Bunny? Cloud Chaser? These are the newest cocktails at You & Yours Distilling Co.

You & Yours Distilling Co.'s new winter cocktail lineup.
You & Yours Distilling Co.'s new winter cocktail lineup.
(Courtesy of You & Yours Distilling Co.)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

You & Yours Distilling Co. , the trendy urban distillery in San Diego’s East Village, debuts four winter cocktails.

The new flavors are the Rainbow Bunny, made with You & Yours vodka, rainbow carrot, blueberry, lime and sarsaparilla bitters; the Sangria & Tonic, made with London Dry Gin, Sauvignon Blanc syrup, green apple, white pomegranate, lemon and East Imperial Grapefruit Tonic; the Darling Clementine, made with London Dry Gin, clementine, persimmon, elderflower, lemon and rosemary; and the Cloud Chaser, made with Viognier Barrel-Rested Sunday Gin, toasted cashew orgeat, lemon, orange flower water and sea salt spray.

The cocktails are priced from $12 to $14. You & Yours is located at 1495 G St. in East Village. Visit youandyours.com for more information.

CocktailsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement