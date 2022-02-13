Rainbow Bunny? Cloud Chaser? These are the newest cocktails at You & Yours Distilling Co.

You & Yours Distilling Co. , the trendy urban distillery in San Diego’s East Village, debuts four winter cocktails.

The new flavors are the Rainbow Bunny, made with You & Yours vodka, rainbow carrot, blueberry, lime and sarsaparilla bitters; the Sangria & Tonic, made with London Dry Gin, Sauvignon Blanc syrup, green apple, white pomegranate, lemon and East Imperial Grapefruit Tonic; the Darling Clementine, made with London Dry Gin, clementine, persimmon, elderflower, lemon and rosemary; and the Cloud Chaser, made with Viognier Barrel-Rested Sunday Gin, toasted cashew orgeat, lemon, orange flower water and sea salt spray.

The cocktails are priced from $12 to $14. You & Yours is located at 1495 G St. in East Village. Visit youandyours.com for more information.