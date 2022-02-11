Understory at Sky Deck debuts tableside cocktails
Understory , the craft cocktail bar located in Del Mar’s Sky Deck food hall, is now offering tableside cocktail service, giving guests a behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how its cocktails are made and chat with bartenders about the process, inspiration and flavor profiles.
Understory’s new tableside cocktail program will launch with two drinks: the Jalisco Pine, made with barrel-aged tequila, elderflower and rosemary syrup, lemon juice, cardamom-infused angostura bitters, rosemary spice and egg whites; and the Brush Fire, made with barrel-aged Woodford Reserve Bourbon, charcoal, grapefruit and jalapeño syrup. Each cocktail is priced at $20.
Understory is located at 12841 El Camino Real, at Sky Deck at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit understorybar.com for more information.
