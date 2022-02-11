Advertisement
Cocktails

Understory at Sky Deck debuts tableside cocktails

Understory in Del Mar is now offering tableside cocktails.
(Courtesy of Understory)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Understory , the craft cocktail bar located in Del Mar’s Sky Deck food hall, is now offering tableside cocktail service, giving guests a behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how its cocktails are made and chat with bartenders about the process, inspiration and flavor profiles.

Understory’s new tableside cocktail program will launch with two drinks: the Jalisco Pine, made with barrel-aged tequila, elderflower and rosemary syrup, lemon juice, cardamom-infused angostura bitters, rosemary spice and egg whites; and the Brush Fire, made with barrel-aged Woodford Reserve Bourbon, charcoal, grapefruit and jalapeño syrup. Each cocktail is priced at $20.

Understory is located at 12841 El Camino Real, at Sky Deck at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit understorybar.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

