Cocktails

Try these holiday-inspired cocktails from East Village’s You & Yours

The Bend & Gingersnap is a new seasonal cocktail from You & Yours Distilling Co.
(Megan Jane Burgess)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
One of San Diego’s most popular bar/distilleries, You & Yours Distilling Co., is offering festive cocktails that will be available at its East Village location through the end of December.

Stop by the Instagrammable space and try a new seasonal sips, like the Merry & Bright, made with You & Yours London Dry Gin, hibiscus and peppermint tea and blood orange mint; the Christmas in July, made with You & Yours London Dry Gin, chai, orange, lime and black walnut bitters; and the Bend & Gingersnap, made with You & Yours Whiskey Barrel-Aged London Dry Gin, chai, ginger, cardamom bitters, black walnut bitters, eggnog foam and a gingersnap rim, among other offerings.

Prices range from $12 to $14. You & Yours is located at 1495 G Street in East Village. Visit youandyours.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

