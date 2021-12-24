Try these holiday-inspired cocktails from East Village’s You & Yours

One of San Diego’s most popular bar/distilleries, You & Yours Distilling Co., is offering festive cocktails that will be available at its East Village location through the end of December.

Stop by the Instagrammable space and try a new seasonal sips, like the Merry & Bright, made with You & Yours London Dry Gin, hibiscus and peppermint tea and blood orange mint; the Christmas in July, made with You & Yours London Dry Gin, chai, orange, lime and black walnut bitters; and the Bend & Gingersnap, made with You & Yours Whiskey Barrel-Aged London Dry Gin, chai, ginger, cardamom bitters, black walnut bitters, eggnog foam and a gingersnap rim, among other offerings.

Prices range from $12 to $14. You & Yours is located at 1495 G Street in East Village. Visit youandyours.com for more information.