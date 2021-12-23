Advertisement
Cocktails

Duck Dive presents classic, Dickens-inspired seasonal cocktails

The Bah-Rum-Bug is a new seasonal cocktail from Duck Dive in Pacific Beach.
(Jen Bauer Photography)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Inspired by the classic Charles Dickens tale, “A Christmas Carol,” Duck Dive in Pacific Beach is presenting a new line of seasonal cocktails, cheekily known as Great Dickens.

Some new drinks include Christmas Present!, made with peppermint-infused Wheatley Vodka, DropKick cold brew, Mr. Black cold brew liqueur and a cream float; the Marley’s Ghost, made with Sipsmith gin, lemon, rosemary and pink peppercorn syrup, oleo saccharum and bubbles; the Great Dickens, made with Jim Beam, blood orange, fresh beet cordial, ginger and bubbles; the Fezziwig’s Ball, made with duck-fat-washed Buffalo Trace Bourbon, fresh lemon, chai syrup, cardamom, egg white and a butter cookie on the side; and the Bah-Rum-Bug, made with Diplomatico Planas rum, green apple, cinnamon syrup, orange and angostura bitters.

All seasonal cocktails are priced at $13 and are available through the end of the year. Duck Dive is located at 4650 Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach. Visit theduckdive.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

