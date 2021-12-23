Duck Dive presents classic, Dickens-inspired seasonal cocktails

Inspired by the classic Charles Dickens tale, “A Christmas Carol,” Duck Dive in Pacific Beach is presenting a new line of seasonal cocktails, cheekily known as Great Dickens.

Some new drinks include Christmas Present!, made with peppermint-infused Wheatley Vodka, DropKick cold brew, Mr. Black cold brew liqueur and a cream float; the Marley’s Ghost, made with Sipsmith gin, lemon, rosemary and pink peppercorn syrup, oleo saccharum and bubbles; the Great Dickens, made with Jim Beam, blood orange, fresh beet cordial, ginger and bubbles; the Fezziwig’s Ball, made with duck-fat-washed Buffalo Trace Bourbon, fresh lemon, chai syrup, cardamom, egg white and a butter cookie on the side; and the Bah-Rum-Bug, made with Diplomatico Planas rum, green apple, cinnamon syrup, orange and angostura bitters.

All seasonal cocktails are priced at $13 and are available through the end of the year. Duck Dive is located at 4650 Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach. Visit theduckdive.com for more information.