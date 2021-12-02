Advertisement
Cocktails

Drink and be merry: Cutwater Spirits new holiday cocktails now available

The Jingle Bird from Cutwater Spirits is one of their new seasonal cocktails.
The Jingle Bird from Cutwater Spirits is one of their new seasonal cocktails.
(Courtesy of Cutwater Spirits)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
The always-innovative team at Cutwater Spirits has released its new holiday cocktail menu. Created by Beverage Ambassador Laura Price, each cocktail combines seasonal classics with a signature Cutwater tropical twist.

New cocktails include the Jingle Bird, made with Cutwater Reposado Tequila, pineapple, spiced cranberry, blood orange, Campari and lime ($15); the Yule Tai, made with Cutwater Barrel-Aged Rum, hibiscus-infused Cutwater White Rum, cinnamon orgeat, pomegranate and lime ($16); and the Candy Cane Forest, made with Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Holiday Spirit, Opah herbal liqueur, crème de menthe and crème de cacao ($14), among other seasonal sips.

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen is located at 9750 Distribution Avenue in Miramar. Visit cutwaterspirits.com for more information.

CocktailsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

