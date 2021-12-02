Drink and be merry: Cutwater Spirits new holiday cocktails now available

The always-innovative team at Cutwater Spirits has released its new holiday cocktail menu. Created by Beverage Ambassador Laura Price, each cocktail combines seasonal classics with a signature Cutwater tropical twist.

New cocktails include the Jingle Bird, made with Cutwater Reposado Tequila, pineapple, spiced cranberry, blood orange, Campari and lime ($15); the Yule Tai, made with Cutwater Barrel-Aged Rum, hibiscus-infused Cutwater White Rum, cinnamon orgeat, pomegranate and lime ($16); and the Candy Cane Forest, made with Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Holiday Spirit, Opah herbal liqueur, crème de menthe and crème de cacao ($14), among other seasonal sips.

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen is located at 9750 Distribution Avenue in Miramar. Visit cutwaterspirits.com for more information.