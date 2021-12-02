Drink and be merry: Cutwater Spirits new holiday cocktails now available
The always-innovative team at Cutwater Spirits has released its new holiday cocktail menu. Created by Beverage Ambassador Laura Price, each cocktail combines seasonal classics with a signature Cutwater tropical twist.
New cocktails include the Jingle Bird, made with Cutwater Reposado Tequila, pineapple, spiced cranberry, blood orange, Campari and lime ($15); the Yule Tai, made with Cutwater Barrel-Aged Rum, hibiscus-infused Cutwater White Rum, cinnamon orgeat, pomegranate and lime ($16); and the Candy Cane Forest, made with Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Holiday Spirit, Opah herbal liqueur, crème de menthe and crème de cacao ($14), among other seasonal sips.
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen is located at 9750 Distribution Avenue in Miramar. Visit cutwaterspirits.com for more information.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.