Need a drink? Order an autumn-inspired cocktail at Juniper and Ivy or Jeune et Jolie

Juniper & Ivy

Feeling a little post-Turkey Day blues? Cheer up and say cheers with these new autumn-inspired cocktails at Little Italy’s Juniper and Ivy.

Created by Beverage Director and sommelier Nick Gergen, the new drinks include the Beet Rock Steady ($15), made with Ford’s Gin, Malahat Spiced Rum, beets, lemon and fall spices; the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Libation) ($15), made with Old Overholt Rye, Velvet falernum, pumpkin, clove, star anise and lemon; and the Gentiane Giant ($24), made with Michter’s Rye, Bonal, Fernet Branca and génépy.

Juniper & Ivy is located at 2228 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy. Visit juniperandivy.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Jeune et Jolie

The Vanille is one of the new autumn-inspired cocktails from Jeune et Jolie. (Devin Castaneda)

North County’s culinary gem, Jeune et Jolie , was recently awarded its first Michelin star. Celebrate by raising a glass of one of its new autumn-inspired cocktails from Beverage Director Jeremy Simpson.

New cocktails include the Poire, made with Campari, burnt cinnamon, pear, falernum, lemon and soda; the Vanille, made with cognac, quince, vanilla bean, curacao, honey and lemon; the Fruits de Passion, made with tequila, mezcal, passion fruit, coconut cream, ginger and lime; and the Canneberge, made with rye whiskey, Calvados, cranberry, clove and lime. All new cocktails are $14.

Jeune et Jolie is located at 2659 State Street in Carlsbad. Visit jeune-jolie.com for more information.