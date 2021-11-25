Need a drink? Order an autumn-inspired cocktail at Juniper and Ivy or Jeune et Jolie
Juniper & Ivy
Feeling a little post-Turkey Day blues? Cheer up and say cheers with these new autumn-inspired cocktails at Little Italy’s Juniper and Ivy.
Created by Beverage Director and sommelier Nick Gergen, the new drinks include the Beet Rock Steady ($15), made with Ford’s Gin, Malahat Spiced Rum, beets, lemon and fall spices; the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Libation) ($15), made with Old Overholt Rye, Velvet falernum, pumpkin, clove, star anise and lemon; and the Gentiane Giant ($24), made with Michter’s Rye, Bonal, Fernet Branca and génépy.
Juniper & Ivy is located at 2228 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy. Visit juniperandivy.com for more information or to make a reservation.
Jeune et Jolie
North County’s culinary gem, Jeune et Jolie , was recently awarded its first Michelin star. Celebrate by raising a glass of one of its new autumn-inspired cocktails from Beverage Director Jeremy Simpson.
New cocktails include the Poire, made with Campari, burnt cinnamon, pear, falernum, lemon and soda; the Vanille, made with cognac, quince, vanilla bean, curacao, honey and lemon; the Fruits de Passion, made with tequila, mezcal, passion fruit, coconut cream, ginger and lime; and the Canneberge, made with rye whiskey, Calvados, cranberry, clove and lime. All new cocktails are $14.
Jeune et Jolie is located at 2659 State Street in Carlsbad. Visit jeune-jolie.com for more information.
