Cocktails

Chula Vista’s Shake & Muddle shakes up new seasonal cocktails

The Cinnarum Apple cocktail from Shake & Muddle.
The Cinnarum Apple cocktail from Shake & Muddle.
(Erick Salas)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Shake & Muddle, the cocktail bar and kitchen located along Third Avenue in Chula Vista, is shaking up its regular menu with the addition of three new seasonal cocktails.

The cocktail lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkin, made with Real del Valle Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, house-made pumpkin puree, cinnamon simple syrup and lime; the Cinnarum Apple, made with Malahat Spiced Rum, cinnamon simple syrup, fresh pineapple, Giffard vanilla and apple cider garnished with a cinnamon stick, and the Stumbling Santa, made with Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, peppermint schnapps and strawberry puree topped with whipped cream and a candy cane.

Each cocktail is $12. Shake & Muddle is located at 303 H Street in Chula Vista. Visit shakeandmuddle.com for more information.

Eat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

