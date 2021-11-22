Chula Vista’s Shake & Muddle shakes up new seasonal cocktails

Shake & Muddle, the cocktail bar and kitchen located along Third Avenue in Chula Vista, is shaking up its regular menu with the addition of three new seasonal cocktails.

The cocktail lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkin, made with Real del Valle Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, house-made pumpkin puree, cinnamon simple syrup and lime; the Cinnarum Apple, made with Malahat Spiced Rum, cinnamon simple syrup, fresh pineapple, Giffard vanilla and apple cider garnished with a cinnamon stick, and the Stumbling Santa, made with Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, peppermint schnapps and strawberry puree topped with whipped cream and a candy cane.

Each cocktail is $12. Shake & Muddle is located at 303 H Street in Chula Vista. Visit shakeandmuddle.com for more information.