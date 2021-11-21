Drink up! New fall cocktails at Graze By Sam in Little Italy

For an early holiday treat, head to Little Italy to try the new cocktail menu at Graze By Sam, the eclectic eatery from San Diego’s own Sam the Cooking Guy.

New offerings include the Cold Snap, made with chocolate liqueur, peppermint schnapps and condensed milk; the Basic B, made with vanilla vodka, pumpkin spice and condensed milk; and the Happy Camper, a seasonal old fashioned made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Four Roses whiskey and chocolate bitters.

Seasonal drinks will be available through the end of the year. Graze by Sam is also introducing a new happy hour, where guests can get cocktails starting at $8, house wine for $7 and select beers for $6, plus some bites for $5.

The happy hour is valid at the Little Italy Food Hall Bar and at the Graze bar Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m..

Graze by Sam, 555 West Date St. in Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia.. The Little Italy Food Hall is across the street at 550 West Date St. Visit grazebysam.com for more information.