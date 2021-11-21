Advertisement
Drink up! New fall cocktails at Graze By Sam in Little Italy

The Cold Snap is one of the new fall cocktails at Graze by Sam in Little Italy.
(Courtesy of Grain & Grit Collective)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
For an early holiday treat, head to Little Italy to try the new cocktail menu at Graze By Sam, the eclectic eatery from San Diego’s own Sam the Cooking Guy.

New offerings include the Cold Snap, made with chocolate liqueur, peppermint schnapps and condensed milk; the Basic B, made with vanilla vodka, pumpkin spice and condensed milk; and the Happy Camper, a seasonal old fashioned made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Four Roses whiskey and chocolate bitters.

Seasonal drinks will be available through the end of the year. Graze by Sam is also introducing a new happy hour, where guests can get cocktails starting at $8, house wine for $7 and select beers for $6, plus some bites for $5.

The happy hour is valid at the Little Italy Food Hall Bar and at the Graze bar Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m..

Graze by Sam, 555 West Date St. in Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia.. The Little Italy Food Hall is across the street at 550 West Date St. Visit grazebysam.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

