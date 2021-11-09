Moniker General in Liberty Station launches fall cocktails

If you ever find yourself in Liberty Station and craving a taste of fall, visit Moniker General, a hybrid boutique/cafe/cocktail bar.

In addition to the new 2,000 square-foot outdoor deck, Moniker General has launched seasonal cocktails that include The Julian Manhattan, made with Moniker Woodford Bourbon, Julian apple cider, La Copa Rojo vermouth and angostura orange bitters; the Smashing Pumpkins Fizz, made with vodka, pumpkin syrup, lemon, egg whites, ground cinnamon and rosemary; the Flight of the Concord, made with London dry gin, Pedro Ximenez sherry, lemon, concord grapes and egg whites; and the Stonewall Stormy, made with Cruzan spiced rum, Julian apple cider and Fever Tree ginger beer.

Moniker General is located at 2860 Sims Road in Liberty Station. Visit monikercocktailco.com for more information.