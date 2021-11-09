Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Cocktails

Moniker General in Liberty Station launches fall cocktails

Moniker General launches new fall cocktail program.
Moniker General launches new fall cocktail program.
(Courtesy of Moniker Cocktail Company at Moniker General)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

If you ever find yourself in Liberty Station and craving a taste of fall, visit Moniker General, a hybrid boutique/cafe/cocktail bar.

In addition to the new 2,000 square-foot outdoor deck, Moniker General has launched seasonal cocktails that include The Julian Manhattan, made with Moniker Woodford Bourbon, Julian apple cider, La Copa Rojo vermouth and angostura orange bitters; the Smashing Pumpkins Fizz, made with vodka, pumpkin syrup, lemon, egg whites, ground cinnamon and rosemary; the Flight of the Concord, made with London dry gin, Pedro Ximenez sherry, lemon, concord grapes and egg whites; and the Stonewall Stormy, made with Cruzan spiced rum, Julian apple cider and Fever Tree ginger beer.

Moniker General is located at 2860 Sims Road in Liberty Station. Visit monikercocktailco.com for more information.

CocktailsEat | Drink Bars
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement