Give back during National Giving Month at 20|Twenty in Carlsbad

A portion of proceeds from the Autumn Rum cocktail will benefit two local organizations.
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
In honor of National Giving Month (November), 20|Twenty at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa is donating portions of the proceeds from its exclusive signature cocktail to two local organizations.

Five dollars from the sale of Autumn Rum will be split between the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad. The drink is made with Malahat rum, apple cider reduction, cranberry juice, lemon and is topped with a spritz of club soda, pomegranate and a cinnamon stick.

The Autumn Rum is priced at $13 and is available at 20|Twenty at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. Visit 20twentygrill.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

