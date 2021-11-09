Give back during National Giving Month at 20|Twenty in Carlsbad

In honor of National Giving Month (November), 20|Twenty at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa is donating portions of the proceeds from its exclusive signature cocktail to two local organizations.

Five dollars from the sale of Autumn Rum will be split between the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad. The drink is made with Malahat rum, apple cider reduction, cranberry juice, lemon and is topped with a spritz of club soda, pomegranate and a cinnamon stick.

The Autumn Rum is priced at $13 and is available at 20|Twenty at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. Visit 20twentygrill.com for more information.