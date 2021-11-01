Veterans Day drink specials at Bleu Bohème
Bleu Bohème is thanking active and retired servicemembers this Veterans Day with half-price happy hour deals on specialty cocktails, beer and wine.
Enjoy drinks like the signature Basil Martini, made with imported French vodka, fresh basil and a touch of citrus, or champagne cocktails like the La Brise de la Vallée, which has a touch of lavender syrup and more.
The special is valid on Veterans Day from 5 to 7 p.m. in the bar at Bleu Bohème, 4090 Adams Ave. in Kensington. Visit bleuboheme.com for more information.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.