Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Cocktails

Veterans Day drink specials at Bleu Bohème

The Basil Martini from Bleu Bohème
The Basil Martini from Bleu Bohème is one of the cocktails that will be offered at half-price to servicemembers on Veterans Day.
(Courtesy of Bleu Bohème)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

Bleu Bohème is thanking active and retired servicemembers this Veterans Day with half-price happy hour deals on specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Enjoy drinks like the signature Basil Martini, made with imported French vodka, fresh basil and a touch of citrus, or champagne cocktails like the La Brise de la Vallée, which has a touch of lavender syrup and more.

The special is valid on Veterans Day from 5 to 7 p.m. in the bar at Bleu Bohème, 4090 Adams Ave. in Kensington. Visit bleuboheme.com for more information.

CocktailsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement