Veterans Day drink specials at Bleu Bohème

Bleu Bohème is thanking active and retired servicemembers this Veterans Day with half-price happy hour deals on specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Enjoy drinks like the signature Basil Martini, made with imported French vodka, fresh basil and a touch of citrus, or champagne cocktails like the La Brise de la Vallée, which has a touch of lavender syrup and more.

The special is valid on Veterans Day from 5 to 7 p.m. in the bar at Bleu Bohème, 4090 Adams Ave. in Kensington. Visit bleuboheme.com for more information.