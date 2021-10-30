Cozy up to Serēa’s new fall cocktails

Serēa , one of the restaurants at the historic Hotel del Coronado, has just unveiled a new line of warm-weather cocktails.

Sip on the El Otoño, made with Silencio mezcal, Jaja blanco tequila, blood orange juice, cranberry juice and spiced simple syrup served with a dehydrated orange wheel garnish; the Siren’s Cauldron, made with Daou cabernet, 50 Bleu vodka, Hennessy, pomegranate juice and spiced simple syrup garnished with mixed berries and fresh citrus wheels; the Golden Hour, made with Tanqueray gin, pear purée, lemon juice, rosemary honey and sparkling wine and garnished with a dried pear slice; the Gettin’ Figgy With it, made with Rabbit Hole rye, Frangelico, spiced simple syrup and lemon juice garnished with a sliced fig; or the Eve’s Orchard, made with Absolut Citron, green apple purée, apple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup garnished with a dried apple and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Serēa is located at the Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Avenue in Coronado. All new fall cocktails are $19. Visit sereasandiego.com for more information or to make a reservation.