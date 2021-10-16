Advertisement
Prohibition’s new cocktails celebrate an endless summer in San Diego

By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
It might be pumpkin spice season, but the mixologists at Prohibition are celebrating San Diego’s endless summer spirit with a new hand-crafted cocktail lineup.

Try the speakeasy’s new Peaches and Crème, made with FEW Breakfast Gin, Giffard Crème de Peche De Vigne, lemon and orgeat; the Band Broke Up, a blend of El Silencio Mezcal, lemon, honey, blackberries and R&D Fire Bitters; or the Cuban Swizzle, a combination of Rumhaven, Green Chartreuse, lime, demerara and pineapple.

Prohibition is located at 548 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. Visit prohibitionsd.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

