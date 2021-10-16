Prohibition’s new cocktails celebrate an endless summer in San Diego
It might be pumpkin spice season, but the mixologists at Prohibition are celebrating San Diego’s endless summer spirit with a new hand-crafted cocktail lineup.
Try the speakeasy’s new Peaches and Crème, made with FEW Breakfast Gin, Giffard Crème de Peche De Vigne, lemon and orgeat; the Band Broke Up, a blend of El Silencio Mezcal, lemon, honey, blackberries and R&D Fire Bitters; or the Cuban Swizzle, a combination of Rumhaven, Green Chartreuse, lime, demerara and pineapple.
Prohibition is located at 548 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. Visit prohibitionsd.com for more information.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.