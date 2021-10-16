Prohibition’s new cocktails celebrate an endless summer in San Diego

It might be pumpkin spice season, but the mixologists at Prohibition are celebrating San Diego’s endless summer spirit with a new hand-crafted cocktail lineup.

Try the speakeasy’s new Peaches and Crème, made with FEW Breakfast Gin, Giffard Crème de Peche De Vigne, lemon and orgeat; the Band Broke Up, a blend of El Silencio Mezcal, lemon, honey, blackberries and R&D Fire Bitters; or the Cuban Swizzle, a combination of Rumhaven, Green Chartreuse, lime, demerara and pineapple.

Prohibition is located at 548 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. Visit prohibitionsd.com for more information.