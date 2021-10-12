Advertisement
Cocktails

Understory uncovers late-night cocktail program, Nocturnal

New Nocturnal nightcap shots from Understory.
(Jesus Martinez)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
If you find yourself in the Del Mar area on a late-night hunt for inventive cocktails, make sure to visit Understory , the central bar at Sky Deck — the dining collective located at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

Understory’s late-night cocktail program, dubbed Nocturnal, will feature a rotating menu of three signature shot-sized nightcaps, each named for a nocturnal flora or fauna species that thrives in the understory — or the middle layer — of the forest for which the bar is named.

The cocktails will change periodically, but there will always be one vodka-based, one whiskey-based and one tequila-based drink. The inaugural menu includes the Halcyon Horseshoe, made with Irish whiskey, peach liquor and lemonade; the Crash Bandicoot, which combines tequila, sweetened watermelon and Tabasco;and the Firefly, which is made with vodka, strawberry and lemonade.

The Nocturnal menu at Understory is now available from 9 p.m. to close. The small nightcaps are priced at $1 for the first and $5 for each subsequent one ordered. Understory is located at 12841 El Camino Real, Suite 209-210, in Del Mar. For more information, visit understorybar.com.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

