Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Cocktails

North Italia launches all-day happy hour in San Diego and Del Mar

The 72 Degrees, a new locally-inspired cocktail being served this summer at North Italia locations in San Diego and Del Mar.
The 72 Degrees, a new locally-inspired citrus cocktail being served this summer at North Italia locations in San Diego and Del Mar.
(Courtesy of North Italia)
By Pam Kragen
Share

North Italia restaurants in San Diego and Del Mar introduced on June 21 an all-day happy hour on Mondays that will run through Sept. 6.

The happy hour features 12 new cocktails, including the San Diego weather-inspired 72 Degrees, created by North Italia bartender Daniel Malta, featuring Aviation gin, cucumber, grapefruit and lemon. It’s $10 on Mondays. For details, visit northitalia.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

CocktailsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement