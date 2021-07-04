North Italia launches all-day happy hour in San Diego and Del Mar
North Italia restaurants in San Diego and Del Mar introduced on June 21 an all-day happy hour on Mondays that will run through Sept. 6.
The happy hour features 12 new cocktails, including the San Diego weather-inspired 72 Degrees, created by North Italia bartender Daniel Malta, featuring Aviation gin, cucumber, grapefruit and lemon. It’s $10 on Mondays. For details, visit northitalia.com.
Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
