Stay inside and Skrew it up

Now that we’re settling in for the long haul of self-isolation due to the threat of coronavirus, it’s time to figure out which cocktail is going to get you through.

Our friends at Skrewball Whiskey, who recently committed to donating $500,000 as part of their Skrew COVID-19 campaign to benefit the United States Bartender’s Guild’s new Bartender Emergency Assistance program, have come up with some easy cocktail recipes you can make at home to with (mostly) common ingredients.

So sit back and relax with a Skrewball cocktail that will warm your soul during these dark times.

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

1.5 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.75 oz. Rye Whiskey

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Luxardo Cherry

Instructions: Build together in Old Fashioned glass. Stir until properly chilled. Garnish with Luxardo cherry.

Skrewed Irish Coffee

1-2 shots of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

1 cup of brewed coffee

Whipped Cream

Instructions: Brew your favorite cup of coffee. Add in a shot or two of Skrewball. Top it off with whipped cream to make it a more indulgent treat.

Skrewball Punch.

5.5 cups sparkling red wine

4 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

12 oz. Orange soda

12 oz. Club Soda

Ice

Optional: Cinnamon sugar rims and orange wedges on glasses and for garnish.

Instructions: Put all into large punch bowl.

(Skrew)ball

1.5 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

3 oz. Club soda

1 Dash bitters

Optional: Garnish with a lime.

Instructions: Build all in Collins glass with ice.

Alternatives: Ginger ale Presbyterian (half soda, half Sprite or Ginger ale).

