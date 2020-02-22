It’s National Margarita Day! Say ‘Salud!’ with these specialty drinks

National Margarita Day is Saturday! Celebrate with these batches of tequila-based specialty margaritas from local bars and restaurants.

Blood Orange Margarita. (The Corner Drafthouse)

The Corner Drafthouse‘s sweet and spicy Blood Orange Margarita ($11) is made with Volcan Blanco Tequila, blood orange, jalapeño, lime juice and agave, rimmed with classic Tajin. 495 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 255-2631. thecornerdrafthouse.com

Bier Garten’s Hibiscus Margarita. (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Bier Garden‘s Hibiscus Margarita ($11) is a refreshing drink of CaliFino Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, hibiscus simple syrup and agave nectar. 641 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 632-2437. biergardenencinitas.com

Sip on the Spanish Margarita at 20|Twenty in Carlsbad. (CASEY FIGLEWICZ)

20|Twenty Beverage Director Stephen George has crafted a Spanish Margarita ($12), a colorful blend of Azunia Blanco Tequila, Torres Orange Liqueur, brandy blackberry muddle, jalapeño-infused agave nectar and fresh lime juice. 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. (760) 827-2500. 20twentygrill.com

Prohibition, the Gaslamp Quarter’s underground speakeasy, will celebrate with $10 handcrafted margaritas until 10 p.m. The signature drink is made with tequila, lime and Cointreau. 528 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. prohibitionsd.com

Advertisement

Chili Mango Margarita. (JRDN)

JRDN‘s Chili Mango Margarita ($14) is a blend of chili-infused Campo Azul Blanco, house mix and mango, lined with Tajín. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. (858) 270-2323. t23hotel.com/dine

Bankers Hill Tiki-Rita (Courtesy photo)

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant bar lead Corey Thomas’ Tiki-Rita explodes with the flavors of Reposado Tequila, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, pomegranate grenadine, orgeat syrup and tiki bitters. 2202 Fourth Ave., San Diego. (619) 231-0222. bankershillsd.com

Meze Greek Fusion will offer $5 handcrafted house margaritas all day. 345 Sixth Ave., San Diego. gaslampmeze.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will mix things up with the introduction of two new Smoking Candy Goblets: the Sour Flower Mango Sunrise is a combination of JAJA Tequila Blanco, mango purée, triple sec and orange juice, topped with grenadine, sour gummy flowers and sour gummy worms; while the Pink Paloma Margarita is made with JAJA Tequila Blanco, Sprite, soda water, simple syrup, lime juice, triple sec, ruby red grapefruit juice and peach schnapps, topped with pink grapefruit sour fruit gummies, white grapefruit gummies and candy grapefruit bears. Theatre Box, 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 814-2225. sugarfactory.com

The Primarita. (Primavera Ristorante)

Primavera Ristorante pulled inspiration from its neighbor to the south with the Primarita, a combination of Sauza Gold Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec and a float of Grand Marnier. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. (619) 435-0454. primavera1st.com

Advertisement

El Chingon’s over-the-top “Bad Ass” Margarita. (GBOD Hospitality Group)

El Chingon will offer the first 222 guests who order a classic margarita the chance to upgrade to the “Bad Ass” margarita for the price of a regular margarita. The over-the-top margarita is served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Flautirriko straw (tamarind candy sticks) and paleta (Mexican popsicles). 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. elchingon.com

Casa de Bandini will celebrate with happy hour prices ($6.50) on small (17-ounce glass) house margaritas all day long. Flavors include strawberry, raspberry, peach, banana, lemon-lime and mango. The Forum Carlsbad, 1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad. (760) 634-3443. casadebandini.com

Casa Sol y Mar is serving small (17-ounce glass) house margaritas ($6.95) all day. Flavors include strawberry, peach, banana, lemon-lime and mango. Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12865 El Camino Real, San Diego. Reservations: (858) 792-4100. casasolymar.com

El Jardin House Margarita. (Courtesy photo)

El Jardin Cantina will spoil your taste buds with its Catching (Margarita) Flight, half-size portions of its house margarita, made with Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and cane; or the Pickle My Pear, made with Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and prickly pear puree; or the Berry Nice Margarita, a mix of Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and strawberry puree. And, in honor of National Margarita Day, El Jardin Cantina will offer its happy hour prices for its house margarita and Margarita Flights all day. Liberty Station, 2885 Perry Road, San Diego. (619) 795-2322. eljardincantina.com

Jalisco Cantina offers several margarita options, including its signature margarita The Jalisco, made with Reposado Tequila, grapefruit, citrus, agave and sprayed with a mezcal mist; and the Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita, mixed with house jalapeno-infused tequila and fresh pineapple and citrus. 213 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. (760) 429-1679. thejaliscocantina.com

Feast and Fareway‘s carefully crafted margaritas include its Cabo Del Sol Margarita, made with Milagro Blanco Tequila, watermelon puree, lime and agave, and graced with a Tajin salt rim; the Mayakoba blends mezcal, jalapeños, cucumber, lime, agave and salt; while the Bajamar Margarita marries Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, agave and salt. 2000 Visalia Row, Coronado. (619) 996-3322. feastandfarewaycoronado.com

Advertisement

Wood Ranch Cadillac Margarita. (Courtesy photo)

Wood Ranch has margarita lovers covered with its top-shelf blends, including the Cadillac Margarita, made with Cabo Wabo Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier and fresh squeezed lime and orange juice; the WR Margarita, made with double-distilled Hornitos Plata Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juice; and its version of a Skinny Margarita, created with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, organic agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice. Hazard Center, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 215, San Diego. woodranch.com

Pacific Beach AleHouse‘s Strawberry Basil Margarita is loaded with Herradura Double Reposado Tequila, tripe sec, agave, lime, lemon and strawberry, with a garnish of fresh basil. 721 Grand Ave., San Diego. (858) 581-2337. pbalehouse.com