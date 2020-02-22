It’s National Margarita Day! Say ‘Salud!’ with these specialty drinks

National Margarita Day is Saturday! Celebrate with these batches of tequila-based specialty margaritas from local bars and restaurants.
The Corner Drafthouse‘s sweet and spicy Blood Orange Margarita ($11) is made with Volcan Blanco Tequila, blood orange, jalapeño, lime juice and agave, rimmed with classic Tajin. 495 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 255-2631. thecornerdrafthouse.com
Bier Garden‘s Hibiscus Margarita ($11) is a refreshing drink of CaliFino Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, hibiscus simple syrup and agave nectar. 641 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 632-2437. biergardenencinitas.com
20|Twenty Beverage Director Stephen George has crafted a Spanish Margarita ($12), a colorful blend of Azunia Blanco Tequila, Torres Orange Liqueur, brandy blackberry muddle, jalapeño-infused agave nectar and fresh lime juice. 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. (760) 827-2500. 20twentygrill.com
Prohibition, the Gaslamp Quarter’s underground speakeasy, will celebrate with $10 handcrafted margaritas until 10 p.m. The signature drink is made with tequila, lime and Cointreau. 528 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. prohibitionsd.com
JRDN‘s Chili Mango Margarita ($14) is a blend of chili-infused Campo Azul Blanco, house mix and mango, lined with Tajín. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. (858) 270-2323. t23hotel.com/dine
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant bar lead Corey Thomas’ Tiki-Rita explodes with the flavors of Reposado Tequila, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, pomegranate grenadine, orgeat syrup and tiki bitters. 2202 Fourth Ave., San Diego. (619) 231-0222. bankershillsd.com
Meze Greek Fusion will offer $5 handcrafted house margaritas all day. 345 Sixth Ave., San Diego. gaslampmeze.com
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will mix things up with the introduction of two new Smoking Candy Goblets: the Sour Flower Mango Sunrise is a combination of JAJA Tequila Blanco, mango purée, triple sec and orange juice, topped with grenadine, sour gummy flowers and sour gummy worms; while the Pink Paloma Margarita is made with JAJA Tequila Blanco, Sprite, soda water, simple syrup, lime juice, triple sec, ruby red grapefruit juice and peach schnapps, topped with pink grapefruit sour fruit gummies, white grapefruit gummies and candy grapefruit bears. Theatre Box, 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 814-2225. sugarfactory.com
Primavera Ristorante pulled inspiration from its neighbor to the south with the Primarita, a combination of Sauza Gold Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec and a float of Grand Marnier. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. (619) 435-0454. primavera1st.com
El Chingon will offer the first 222 guests who order a classic margarita the chance to upgrade to the “Bad Ass” margarita for the price of a regular margarita. The over-the-top margarita is served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Flautirriko straw (tamarind candy sticks) and paleta (Mexican popsicles). 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. elchingon.com
Casa de Bandini will celebrate with happy hour prices ($6.50) on small (17-ounce glass) house margaritas all day long. Flavors include strawberry, raspberry, peach, banana, lemon-lime and mango. The Forum Carlsbad, 1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad. (760) 634-3443. casadebandini.com
Casa Sol y Mar is serving small (17-ounce glass) house margaritas ($6.95) all day. Flavors include strawberry, peach, banana, lemon-lime and mango. Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12865 El Camino Real, San Diego. Reservations: (858) 792-4100. casasolymar.com
El Jardin Cantina will spoil your taste buds with its Catching (Margarita) Flight, half-size portions of its house margarita, made with Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and cane; or the Pickle My Pear, made with Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and prickly pear puree; or the Berry Nice Margarita, a mix of Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and strawberry puree. And, in honor of National Margarita Day, El Jardin Cantina will offer its happy hour prices for its house margarita and Margarita Flights all day. Liberty Station, 2885 Perry Road, San Diego. (619) 795-2322. eljardincantina.com
Jalisco Cantina offers several margarita options, including its signature margarita The Jalisco, made with Reposado Tequila, grapefruit, citrus, agave and sprayed with a mezcal mist; and the Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita, mixed with house jalapeno-infused tequila and fresh pineapple and citrus. 213 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. (760) 429-1679. thejaliscocantina.com
Feast and Fareway‘s carefully crafted margaritas include its Cabo Del Sol Margarita, made with Milagro Blanco Tequila, watermelon puree, lime and agave, and graced with a Tajin salt rim; the Mayakoba blends mezcal, jalapeños, cucumber, lime, agave and salt; while the Bajamar Margarita marries Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, agave and salt. 2000 Visalia Row, Coronado. (619) 996-3322. feastandfarewaycoronado.com
Wood Ranch has margarita lovers covered with its top-shelf blends, including the Cadillac Margarita, made with Cabo Wabo Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier and fresh squeezed lime and orange juice; the WR Margarita, made with double-distilled Hornitos Plata Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juice; and its version of a Skinny Margarita, created with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, organic agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice. Hazard Center, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 215, San Diego. woodranch.com
Pacific Beach AleHouse‘s Strawberry Basil Margarita is loaded with Herradura Double Reposado Tequila, tripe sec, agave, lime, lemon and strawberry, with a garnish of fresh basil. 721 Grand Ave., San Diego. (858) 581-2337. pbalehouse.com