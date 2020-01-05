Campfire creates new Community Cocktail Menu to honor favorite regulars

The bar team at Campfire created a new Community Cocktail Menu as a tribute to the staff’s favorite regulars, local businesses and neighborhood haunts. Each drink tells a detailed backstory about the people who have supported the restaurant since its opening in 2016.

Highlights of the 12-item seasonal list include: Little Miss Sunshine, a mix of bourbon, strawberry, Amontillado, black sesame and lemon, is named for restaurant regular Gail, who beat cancer three times. As a child, her favorite dessert was her dad’s strawberry cobbler, a treat for special occasions. Campfire says that the special occasion for them is to be able to fix her that drink.

Boogie Beans, named for local business and vendor Steady State Roasting Co., was created from stories shared with bar staff by Elliot, head roaster and owner of Steady State. The Manhattan-style cocktail is made with rye, hazelnut, Madeira, coffee and blueberry. Boogie Beans was Elliot’s first idea for the shop’s name.

Lazy train, a mix of rum, coconut, nasturtium, fennel and dandelion, is in honor of Campfire’s loudest neighbor, the Coaster train, which passes by the restaurant numerous times throughout the day. Most of the ingredients of the drink are found growing wild along the Coaster’s seaside route.

2725 State St, Carlsbad. (760) 637-5121. thisiscampfire.com