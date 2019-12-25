Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Cocktails

Realm of the 52 Remedies puts its spin on the omakase: custom cocktail tastings

The hip speakeasy Realm of 52 Remedies is now serving tailor-made cocktail tastings with food pairings.
The hip speakeasy Realm of 52 Remedies is now serving tailor-made cocktail tastings with food pairings.
(Photo by James Tran)

Put yourself at the mercy of the bartender, and chef Jonathan Bautista, at this Convoy Street speakeasy behind Common Theory Public House gastropub

By Michele Parente
Dec. 25, 2019
2:04 PM
Share

From Addison to AVANT, Hidden Fish to Il Dandy’s Arama and Fort Oak’s Chef’s Counter Experience, chef-curated tasting menus are all the rage in dining.

Now, the sexy, 45-seat Convoy Street speakeasy Realm of the 52 Remedies is bringing the omakase experience to the bar with custom craft cocktail tastings.

Realm, Eater San Diego’s 2019 Bar of the Year, is offering four or six tailor-made cocktail lineups, called The Supreme Elixir, that are based on the preferred flavor profiles you share in a post-reservation consultation.

You can also be at the mercy of chef Jonathan Bautista, who’ll whip up a specially designed food pairing to go with your cocktails.

Advertisement

Putting yourself in the hands of pros has never tasted so good.

Realm of the 52 Remedies omakase cocktail tastings

5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. 4805 Convoy St.. Kearny Mesa (entrance inside Common Theory Public House). $40 and $60 for four or six cocktail tasting; $70 and $90 with optional food pairings. Reservations required at 52remedies@commontheorysd.com. (858) 256-0441. 52remedies.com

Realm of the 52 Remedies’ tasting experience is a gustatory adventure in a glass.
Realm of the 52 Remedies’ tasting experience is a gustatory adventure in a glass.
(Photo by James Tran)

CocktailsEat | Drink
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Michele Parente
Follow Us
Michele Parente is the Dining, Wine + Lifestyle reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Her areas of expertise include the Valle de Guadalupe wine region, fashion, television, women’s issues and coverage of aging, such as the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia and family caregiving. Michele is the former Sunday and features editor, where she oversaw profiles, special projects, such as the Legacy of WWII and in-depth reports on a variety of topics. She joined the U-T in 2003, supervising coverage areas that have included features, fashion, TV, Food, Consumer Health and Arts & Entertainment. Previously, Michele was the assistant features editor at The Oregonian, in Portland, as well as the Portland City Hall reporter. She spent 10 years at New York Newsday as a reporter on the crime, education, state legislature and New York City Hall beats. She was part of a team that won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Reporting. A native New Yorker, Michele received her B.A. in political science and Italian Literature at UC Berkeley. In 1980, she studied at L’Università di Urbino, in Italy. One of her life’s goals is to make her way through each of the world’s great wine regions.
More on the Subject
Advertisement