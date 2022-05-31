Advertisement
Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub reopens under new ownership

Patrick's Gaslamp Pub has reopened under the new ownership of Good Time Design.
(Patrick Samokhvalof)
By Pam Kragen
Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub, an Irish-themed bar that has operated in the Gaslamp Quarter since 1933, has a new owner.

Good Time Design, a San Diego-based hospitality group with 14 bars and restaurants nationwide, purchased the bar at 428 F St., installed new booths, refinished its classic bar and reopened the venue on April 21. Good Time Design is carrying on Patrick’s tradition of offering live music seven nights a week. For details, visit instagram.com/patricksgaslamppub.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

