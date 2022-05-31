Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub reopens under new ownership

Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub, an Irish-themed bar that has operated in the Gaslamp Quarter since 1933, has a new owner.

Good Time Design, a San Diego-based hospitality group with 14 bars and restaurants nationwide, purchased the bar at 428 F St., installed new booths, refinished its classic bar and reopened the venue on April 21. Good Time Design is carrying on Patrick’s tradition of offering live music seven nights a week. For details, visit instagram.com/patricksgaslamppub.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.