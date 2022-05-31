Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub reopens under new ownership
Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub, an Irish-themed bar that has operated in the Gaslamp Quarter since 1933, has a new owner.
Good Time Design, a San Diego-based hospitality group with 14 bars and restaurants nationwide, purchased the bar at 428 F St., installed new booths, refinished its classic bar and reopened the venue on April 21. Good Time Design is carrying on Patrick’s tradition of offering live music seven nights a week. For details, visit instagram.com/patricksgaslamppub.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.