Happy Does debuts in the Gaslamp

Chicken tenders are the menu specialty at newly opened Happy Does bar in the Gaslamp Quarter.
(Patrick Samokhvalof)
By Pam Kragen
Good Time Design restaurant group opened Happy Does bar on April 14 in the Gaslamp Quarter, taking over the former locations of both the Gaslamp Strip Club steakhouse and Dick’s Last Resort’s outdoor space at 340 Fifth Ave. in San Diego.

Named after a 2020 Kenny Chesney song (“happy is as happy does”), the bar’s specialty is beachy fruit-forward cocktails, including Happy Juice and For Funzies.

Its limited food menu focuses on fried chicken tenders, sandwiches and wraps. The bar is open Thursdays through Sundays only. Visit happydoesbar.com

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

