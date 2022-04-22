Happy Does debuts in the Gaslamp

Good Time Design restaurant group opened Happy Does bar on April 14 in the Gaslamp Quarter, taking over the former locations of both the Gaslamp Strip Club steakhouse and Dick’s Last Resort’s outdoor space at 340 Fifth Ave. in San Diego.

Named after a 2020 Kenny Chesney song (“happy is as happy does”), the bar’s specialty is beachy fruit-forward cocktails, including Happy Juice and For Funzies.

Its limited food menu focuses on fried chicken tenders, sandwiches and wraps. The bar is open Thursdays through Sundays only. Visit happydoesbar.com