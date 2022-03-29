Advertisement
Nick Jonas-owned Tequila Gardens rooftop nightspot coming to Gaslamp Quarter

Artist's rendering of Villa One Tequila Gardens in the Gaslamp Quarter.
Artist’s rendering of Villa One Tequila Gardens, a new rooftop restaurant/bar opening this spring in the Gaslamp Quarter.
(Courtesy of Tequila Gardens)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Pop star Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos will open Villa One Tequila Gardens restaurant, bar and nightlife destination this spring in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The 5,000-square-foot, open-air venue will take over the rooftop space now occupied by the 5th & Sky bar atop the TheatreBox building at 701 Fifth Ave. Chef Jorge Cueva will create the Mexican menu featuring tostadas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, as well as “Japa-Mex” sushi rolls with Mexican flavors, birria, Ensenada-style fish and a 64-ounce tomahawk steak. The bar menu will spotlight a collection of more than 160 tequilas and mezcals.

The San Diego location will be one of three Villa One Tequila Gardens locations the partners are planning in the near future. The others are in Las Vegas and Miami. Visit villaonetequilagardens.com.

Pam Kragen

