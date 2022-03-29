Nick Jonas-owned Tequila Gardens rooftop nightspot coming to Gaslamp Quarter

Pop star Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos will open Villa One Tequila Gardens restaurant, bar and nightlife destination this spring in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The 5,000-square-foot, open-air venue will take over the rooftop space now occupied by the 5th & Sky bar atop the TheatreBox building at 701 Fifth Ave. Chef Jorge Cueva will create the Mexican menu featuring tostadas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, as well as “Japa-Mex” sushi rolls with Mexican flavors, birria, Ensenada-style fish and a 64-ounce tomahawk steak. The bar menu will spotlight a collection of more than 160 tequilas and mezcals.

The San Diego location will be one of three Villa One Tequila Gardens locations the partners are planning in the near future. The others are in Las Vegas and Miami. Visit villaonetequilagardens.com.