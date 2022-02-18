The Smoking Gun Arcade is now open in Gaslamp
The Smoking Gun is already known as one of the most popular bar/restaurants in the Gaslamp, with a retro vibe, cool drinks and a full menu of burgers, sandwiches and more.
Now the downtown spot adds to the fun with a new arcade. Enjoy classic games like air hockey, skeet ball, basketball, driving games and old-school video games like Pac-Man, while sipping cocktails and watching sports on one of the multiple TVs.
The arcade is open during The Smoking Gun’s normal business hours (3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays; noon to 2 a.m. on weekends). The Smoking Gun is located at 555 Market St. in the Gaslamp. Visit thesmokinggunsd.com for more information.
