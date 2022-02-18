Advertisement
The Smoking Gun Arcade is now open in Gaslamp

The Smoking Gun Arcade is now open.
(Walter Wilson Studios)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
The Smoking Gun is already known as one of the most popular bar/restaurants in the Gaslamp, with a retro vibe, cool drinks and a full menu of burgers, sandwiches and more.

Now the downtown spot adds to the fun with a new arcade. Enjoy classic games like air hockey, skeet ball, basketball, driving games and old-school video games like Pac-Man, while sipping cocktails and watching sports on one of the multiple TVs.

The arcade is open during The Smoking Gun’s normal business hours (3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays; noon to 2 a.m. on weekends). The Smoking Gun is located at 555 Market St. in the Gaslamp. Visit thesmokinggunsd.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

