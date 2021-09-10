Wolfie’s Carousel Bar opens in Little Italy

Wolfie’s Carousel Bar, a high-concept food and drink concept with a rotating merry-go-round bar, opened in north Little Italy on Aug. 17.

Wolfie’s is a collaboration between three well-known San Diego bar designers. Gillian and Mauricio Couturier are the designers and operators Bang Bang, Voyeur, Airport Lounge and El Camino bars and restaurants. Their Wolfie’s partner, visual artist Abe Aguilar, was a designer on the El Camino project.

The interior of the 256-seat, 2,500-square-foot project at 2401 Kettner Blvd., Suite B, in San Diego, was inspired by the Carousel Bar in New Orleans and the hand-crafted wooden carousels created throughout the U.S. in the late 1800s by German craftsman Charles I.D. “Wolfie” Looff. The centerpiece of Wolfie’s is a 24-seat carousel bar, illuminated with 400 bulbs, that makes a full revolution every 14 minutes.

Beverage director Michael Clifford’s bar serves 11 Paris-inspired house cocktails, French wines and Champagnes, international spirits and domestic beers. The 15-item menu developed by executive chef Peter Ziegler, formerly of Charles + Dinorah at the Pearl Hotel, has a Parisian bistro vibe with most dishes in the $15 to $21 range. Specialties include steak frites, burger Royale, French onion soup, Wagyu tartare, beet and warm goat cheese salad and a French cheese plate. There are also raw and cooked oyster dishes and caviar plates priced from $85 to $95.

Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays-Sundays. Visit wolfiescarousel.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.