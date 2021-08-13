Advertisement
Breeze Café in Del Mar adds walk-up taco bar

Cocktails and "walking tacos" at Pacifica Breeze Cafe in Del Mar.
(Pacific Breeze Cafe)
By Pam Kragen
Del Mar’s Pacifica Breeze Café has opened a late afternoon pop-up bar serving cocktails, wine, beer and “walking tacos” from 4 p.m. nightly.

Created by chef Chris Idso, walking tacos are bags of tortilla chips topped with choice of toppings that include marinated seafood, achiote pulled pork and more.

Pacifica Breeze is at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar Plaza. Visit pacificadelmar.com/breeze-cafe.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

BarsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

