Breeze Café in Del Mar adds walk-up taco bar
Del Mar’s Pacifica Breeze Café has opened a late afternoon pop-up bar serving cocktails, wine, beer and “walking tacos” from 4 p.m. nightly.
Created by chef Chris Idso, walking tacos are bags of tortilla chips topped with choice of toppings that include marinated seafood, achiote pulled pork and more.
Pacifica Breeze is at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar Plaza. Visit pacificadelmar.com/breeze-cafe.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
