Kové Hard Yerba Mate tasting bar opens in Barrio Logan

Kové Hard Yerba Mate, a canned alcoholic tea beverage brewed in Barrio Logan, has opened its first all-outdoor tasting bar at the Acre of Awesome, the Barrio Logan home of Thorn Brewing, Sideyard BBQ, HottMess Woodfired Pizza and ReBru Spirits.

The original yerba mate is a South American caffeinated drink made by soaking dried holly leaves in water. Kové's organic leaf-based “hard” version is 5 percent alcohol in flavors such as mango colada, passion berry and mojito.

Kové Hard Yerba Mate is brewed and canned in Barrio Logan. (Courtesy photo)

Tasting room hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays at 1745 National Ave., San Diego. Visit hardyerbamate.com.

