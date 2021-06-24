Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Bars

Kové Hard Yerba Mate tasting bar opens in Barrio Logan

The new outdoor tasting room for Kove Hard Yerba Mate in Barrio Logan.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Kové Hard Yerba Mate, a canned alcoholic tea beverage brewed in Barrio Logan, has opened its first all-outdoor tasting bar at the Acre of Awesome, the Barrio Logan home of Thorn Brewing, Sideyard BBQ, HottMess Woodfired Pizza and ReBru Spirits.

The original yerba mate is a South American caffeinated drink made by soaking dried holly leaves in water. Kové's organic leaf-based “hard” version is 5 percent alcohol in flavors such as mango colada, passion berry and mojito.

Kové Hard Yerba Mate is brewed and canned in Barrio Logan.
(Courtesy photo)

Tasting room hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays at 1745 National Ave., San Diego. Visit hardyerbamate.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

BarsEat | Drink Cocktails
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement