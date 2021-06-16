J & Tony’s cocktail bar in East Village among Esquire’s top bars in America

J & Tony’s, a quirky, dinosaur-filled cocktail bar in East Village offering all-day food service, has been named to Esquire Magazine’s list of “The Best Bars in America for 2021.”

The new survey by Esquire writer Kevin Sintumuang includes 27 bars in L.A., Chicago, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Denver, Nashville and more. J & Tony’s — full name: J & Tony’s Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse — is owned by the San Diego restaurant/bar collective CH Projects.

Sintumuang praised the bar’s “madcap, idiosyncratic space,” which includes giant dinosaur and dragon models and a huge gold disco ball. He also liked the bar’s house negroni cocktail, espresso martinis, cured meats and breakfast sandwiches. “Cocktail-centric zaniness was never this low-key cool and delicious,” he wrote.

J& Tony’s is at 631 Ninth Ave. in San Diego. Visit prosciuttoboys.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.