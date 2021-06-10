Moonshine Flats reopens after 16-month closure

Moonshine Flats, the downtown country-western bar and live music club, will reopen Friday, June 11, after being closed since March 2020.

The venue will reopen at 8 p.m. Friday with line dancing at 8:45 p.m., live music from Summer 97 from 10 p.m. to midnight and DJ and dancing until close. Online registration is available online for no-cover entry: moonshineflats.com/guest-list/.

Hours after opening night will be 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 344 Seventh Ave, San Diego.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.