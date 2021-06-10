Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Bars

Moonshine Flats reopens after 16-month closure

Moonshine Flats, a downtown country-western bar, reopens June 11 after a 16-month closure.
(Patrick Samokhvalof
)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Moonshine Flats, the downtown country-western bar and live music club, will reopen Friday, June 11, after being closed since March 2020.

The venue will reopen at 8 p.m. Friday with line dancing at 8:45 p.m., live music from Summer 97 from 10 p.m. to midnight and DJ and dancing until close. Online registration is available online for no-cover entry: moonshineflats.com/guest-list/.

Hours after opening night will be 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 344 Seventh Ave, San Diego.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

BarsNightlifeLatest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement