Liberty Call Distilling reopens in Barrio Logan

Liberty Call Distilling will celebrate its grand reopening on June 5.

The Barrio Logan spirits-maker closed its doors shortly after opening last year when the pandemic arrived, and then swiftly converted all of its stills to produce hand sanitizer. Now the distillery is ready to reopen serving its own spirits, cocktails and California tapas dishes.

The reopening celebration will include a Bourbon Release Party, with two seatings at 2 and 5:30 p.m. June 5. Tickets range from $20 to $50. Liberty Call is at 1985 National Ave., San Diego. Visit libertycall.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.