Liberty Call Distilling reopens in Barrio Logan

Braised short rib birria tacos at Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan.
(Rob Andrew)
By Pam Kragen
Liberty Call Distilling will celebrate its grand reopening on June 5.

The Barrio Logan spirits-maker closed its doors shortly after opening last year when the pandemic arrived, and then swiftly converted all of its stills to produce hand sanitizer. Now the distillery is ready to reopen serving its own spirits, cocktails and California tapas dishes.

The reopening celebration will include a Bourbon Release Party, with two seatings at 2 and 5:30 p.m. June 5. Tickets range from $20 to $50. Liberty Call is at 1985 National Ave., San Diego. Visit libertycall.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

