Bars

Moonshine Beach and The Deck at Moonshine Flats reopen

By Pam Kragen
Share
Moonshine Beach bar in Pacific Beach is known as a hangout for 49ers football fans.
The Moonshine Beach country and sports restaurant/bar in Pacific Beach.
(Courtesy photo)

Moonshine Beach, Good Time Design’s country and western Country-Western honky-tonk in Pacific Beach, has reopened with a 7,500-square-foot expansion in the adjacent parking lot at 1165 Garnet Ave.

The new all-outdoor area includes a 40-foot bar, a 600-square-foot stage for live music and two raised wooden decks. A new menu featuring dishes prepared on an outdoor grill is being served at picnic tables on an Astroturf-lined lot. The restaurant has reopened for limited hours on Fridays through Sundays only. Visit moonshinebeachsd.com.

Meanwhile, its sister venue, The Deck at Moonshine Flats at 335 Sixth Ave. in Downtown San Diego, has also reopened with service on Fridays through Sundays only. Visit thedecksd.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants and San Diego artisan food and drinkmakers for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

BarsThings To Do
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

