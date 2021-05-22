Moonshine Beach and The Deck at Moonshine Flats reopen

The Moonshine Beach country and sports restaurant/bar in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy photo)

Moonshine Beach, Good Time Design’s country and western Country-Western honky-tonk in Pacific Beach, has reopened with a 7,500-square-foot expansion in the adjacent parking lot at 1165 Garnet Ave.

The new all-outdoor area includes a 40-foot bar, a 600-square-foot stage for live music and two raised wooden decks. A new menu featuring dishes prepared on an outdoor grill is being served at picnic tables on an Astroturf-lined lot. The restaurant has reopened for limited hours on Fridays through Sundays only. Visit moonshinebeachsd.com.

Meanwhile, its sister venue, The Deck at Moonshine Flats at 335 Sixth Ave. in Downtown San Diego, has also reopened with service on Fridays through Sundays only. Visit thedecksd.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants and San Diego artisan food and drinkmakers for The San Diego Union-Tribune.