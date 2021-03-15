Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these Irish pubs

It’s hard to believe March marks a year of quarantine ... which, for many, started off with cancelled St. Patrick’s Day plans in 2020. Though COVID-19 isn’t behind us yet, life looks a little brighter in 2021, and San Diego County’s Irish pubs want to celebrate with you.

Many of the establishments currently have socially-distanced outdoor dining — and possibly limited indoor dining by Wednesday, as the city approaches the less restrictive red tier — if you’re hoping to have a pint out of the house this St. Patrick’s Day. And for those who prefer to honor the holiday at home, order Irish cuisine for takeout or delivery for a small party with your quarantine bubble.

At time of writing, all locations listed are open for either outdoor dining, takeout or delivery. Please contact the establishment by phone or website for updated hours, offerings and COVID-19 restrictions.