Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Filters

Neighborhood

Cuisine

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Filters
Map
List
The Field: Traditional Irish Whiskey
(James Tran & Olivia Beall)
Bars

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these Irish pubs

By Sara ButlerStaff Writer 

It’s hard to believe March marks a year of quarantine ... which, for many, started off with cancelled St. Patrick’s Day plans in 2020. Though COVID-19 isn’t behind us yet, life looks a little brighter in 2021, and San Diego County’s Irish pubs want to celebrate with you.

Many of the establishments currently have socially-distanced outdoor dining — and possibly limited indoor dining by Wednesday, as the city approaches the less restrictive red tier — if you’re hoping to have a pint out of the house this St. Patrick’s Day. And for those who prefer to honor the holiday at home, order Irish cuisine for takeout or delivery for a small party with your quarantine bubble.

At time of writing, all locations listed are open for either outdoor dining, takeout or delivery. Please contact the establishment by phone or website for updated hours, offerings and COVID-19 restrictions.

Showing Places

The Field Irish Pub

Downtown San Diego
Reservation
The brainchild of two Irish transplants, this downtown pub offers San Diego a traditional piece of Ireland straight from the source. Offerings include popular Irish dishes like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and boxty dishes, as well as live entertainment.
More Info

Stout Public House

Downtown San Diego
This neighborhood Irish pub and self-described “hockey headquarters” offers a variety of dishes, including rotating lunch specials, as well as happy hour from 4-8 p.m. daily.
More Info

Patrick's Gaslamp Pub

Gaslamp Quarter
Housed in the historic Keating Building, Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub has been around since the end of prohibition in the 1930s. In addition to serving popular Irish drinks, it known for its long history of hosting live music performances and now hosts bands every night starting at 9 p.m.
More Info

Dan Diegos Pub

Bay Park & Morena
Dan Diegos Pub offers a large menu with Irish entrees like Irish bacon and cabbage; shepherd’s pie; and corned beef and cabbage, along with a selection of cocktails featuring Irish vodka, whiskey and gin.
More Info

The Ould Sod

Normal Heights & Kensington
Offering more than a dozen Irish whiskeys, The Ould Sod offers a variety of alcohol options including cocktails, bottle and draft beers, such as the classic Guinness Stout. While you drink, play some foosball or listen to the jukebox; the latter is free Monday and Wednesday nights.
More Info

McP's Irish Pub

Coronado Irish cuisine
Enjoy spirits, pub fare, sports and live music Mc P’s Irish pub in Coronado, which was founded in 1982. Animal lovers can eat and drink on its dog-friendly patio, and the pub hosts Yappy Hour on the last Wednesday of each month to support animal shelter Coronado Paws.
More Info

Blarney Stone Pub (Gaslamp)

Gaslamp Quarter
Blarney Stone Pub in Gaslamp offers broasted foods, Blarney burgers, and pizza, along with St. Patty’s sandwiches like Celtic Chicken Caesar, Stewart’s Stacked Ham and Cheese, and Redmond’s Reuben.
More Info

Blarney Stone Pub (Clairemont)

Clairemont Irish cuisine
More Info

The Harp

Ocean Beach Irish cuisine
Currently open for to-go orders, enjoy fare like Irish nachos, the minted Lamb Hoagie, and the Harp Burger.
More Info

McGregor's Ale House

Mission Valley Irish cuisine
In addition to its food and craft beer menus, this neighborhood joint offers four pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, board games and an outdoor patio.
More Info

Hooleys Public House (Rancho San Diego)

Jamul & Rancho San Diego Irish cuisine
Delivery
Take out
After a visit to Ireland in the mid-1980s, San Diegan Craig MacDonald was inspired by the pub culture of the county, opening up Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill in 1999 in Rancho San Diego. Now called Hooleys Public House, the restaurant and bar offers a variety of Irish beers on tap, including Smithwicks Irish Ale and Kilkenny Cream Ale, as well as a large food menu.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Hooleys Public House (Grossmont Center)

La Mesa & Mount Helix Irish cuisine
Delivery
Take out
After a visit to Ireland in the mid-1980s, San Diegan Craig MacDonald was inspired by the pub culture of the county. After opening up Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill Rancho San Diego in 1999, MacDonald added a second location in La Mesa. Now called Hooley’s Public House, the restaurant and bar offers a variety of Irish beers on tap, including Smithwicks Irish Ale and Kilkenny Cream Ale, as well as a large food menu.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Henry's Pub

Gaslamp Quarter Irish cuisine
This 18-year-old pub offers a variety of specialty cocktails, like Slane Irish Gold, as well as its signature shot “Ripper Magoo” made with Slane Irish Whiskey, peach and Tropical Red Bull. Enjoy 50% off all shots every Thursday.
More Info

O'Brien's Pub

Kearny Mesa & Serra Mesa
Open since 1994, O’Brien’s offers 28 beers on tap, along with bottled options. (Check its updated offerings on its website.) Pair your drink with an item from its large menu which includes a corned beef and swiss sandwich on rye bread.
More Info

Poway's Irish Pub

Poway Irish cuisine
Irish offerings include paddy balls, Irish potato soup, Guinness stew, Dublin Burgers and Paddy Melts. Live music every Friday and Saturday night, along with daily happy hour drink specials.
More Info

Hennessey's Tavern (La Jolla)

La Jolla
Delivery
Take out
Hennessey’s Tavern, which was founded in 1976 and has 10 locations, including two in San Diego. In addition to breakfast and lunch menus, the restaurant offers a large Irish Whiskey collection, along with cocktails like Buena Vista’s Original Irish Coffee.
More Info

Hennessey's Tavern (Carlsbad)

Carlsbad
Delivery
Take out
Hennessey’s Tavern, which was founded in 1976 and has 10 locations, including two in San Diego. In addition to breakfast and lunch menus, the restaurant offers a large Irish Whiskey collection, along with cocktails like Buena Vista’s Original Irish Coffee.
More Info

O'Sullivan's Irish Pub and Restaurant

Escondido
In addition to pouting 17 beers on tap, the Irish pub and restaurant offers North County’s largest selection of Scotch (33) and Irish (25) whiskeys. It also offers weekly live music shows by both San Diego and touring Irish bands.
More Info

Vista Village Pub

Vista
Founded in 2012, Vista Village Pub serves authentic Irish food, including breakfast items and an Irish twist on fish and chips, along with craft beer and signature cocktails.
More Info