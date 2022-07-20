Comic-Con has returned to downtown San Diego, and Preview Night on Wednesday had much to offer in terms of visuals inside and outside the San Diego Convention Center.

FULL COMIC-CON COVERAGE: Comic-Con 2022

Preview Night is typically a chance for fans to check in, get their badges and roam the exhibit hall before the next four days of panels, activations and activities really get going. In the Gaslamp Quarter and throughout downtown, the buildings are already wrapped with advertisements for upcoming shows and films, including Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” and Apple TV+'s “Severance.”

An advertisement for “Severance” on Apple TV+ on the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown San Diego during Comic-Con. (Phillip Molnar / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

An advertisement for Prime Video’s upcoming “The Rings of Power” series on a building at the corner of K Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego. (Abby Hamblin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Throughout the Gaslamp, finishing touches were being put on everything from sand castles to slides. Here’s some of what we saw at Preview Night.