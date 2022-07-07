Comic-Con 2022: Here’s your Wednesday schedule

Comic-Con International starts Wednesday, July 20, with a preview night that helps attendees get badges early and avoid long lines the next day.

This year’s convention will be different amid the COVID-19 pandemic: All attendees will be required to wear masks and prove they are vaccinated or show a negative test taken within 72 hours.

There is just one event scheduled: A workshop at the San Diego Central Library. The Wednesday schedule is typically fairly light, as was similar in 2019. Other events can be added closer to the event and will be updated here. To see Thursday’s schedule, click here.

Here is the official description courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.

Teaching and Learning with Comics: An Interactive Workshop

Peter Carlson (Green Dot Public Schools), Susan Kirtley (Portland State University) and Antero Garcia (Stanford University) lead this hands-on workshop designed for educators looking to integrate comics into classrooms. Attendees will participate in activities that model a comics pedagogy that develops superhero readers writers, critical thinkers and creators. Workshop materials will be provided, and everyone is welcome. Helen Price Reading Room, San Diego Central Library, 4-6 p.m.