Comic-Con 2022: Here’s your Thursday schedule

Comic-Con International’s first official day kicks off Thursday, July 21, with several big names, like William Shatner, and the first large Hall H panel for the new “Dungeons & Dragons” film.

The biggest draws will likely be a viewing of two new episodes of “Harley Quinn,” a preview of the new Disney+ “National Treasure” show, Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge discussing his new show, a solo Shatner panel, Crunchyroll panel on the latest in anime and “Dungeons & Dragons,” which should feature cast members Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

It will also be first day Comic-Con will attempt to enforce a strict mask policy on a full crowd, as well as checking vaccine and negative COVID-19 test results.

Here are some highlights with official descriptions courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.

For a complete schedule, go here.

DC’s Tom Taylor and Tom King

Eisner Award nominees Tom King and Tom Taylor are kicking off Comic-Con together by discussing writing “Nightwing,” “The Human Target,” “Supergirl: World of Tomorrow,” and “Superman: Son of Kal-El” and what’s in store for the future. A few surprise guests will also be stopping by. Room 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts

Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) and Niecy Nash-Betts (Claws, Reno 911) join executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter to discuss how worlds will collide when “The Rookie” franchise expands with “The Rookie: Feds,” coming to ABC this fall. Moderated by Damian Holbrook (senior writer, TV Guide magazine). Ballroom 20, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Mattel and WWE

The Mattel WWE Elite Squad defends their title as the action figure champions of San Diego Comic-Con with crowd-popping WWE action figure reveals and WWE Superstar surprise guests. Sam Roberts and Ciampa host a star-studded panel featuring Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from the Mattel design team along with WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina. Room 6A, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

DC’s ‘Dark Crisis’

The epic event 30 years in the making is here! Talent behind Dark Crisis, Dark Crisis: Young Justice, The Flash, and Worlds Without a Justice League, including Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King, and Jeremy Adams offer exclusive details on what’s to come. Room 6DE, 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with the cast and filmmakers. Hall H, 12-1 p.m.

Spotlight on Jim Lee

Comic book artist, writer and publisher and chief creative officer of DC, Jim Lee (Batman, Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad) talks about his 25+ years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen in this engaging panel. Watch the creative process first-hand and learn the tricks of the trade that bring DC’s characters to life. Room 6DE, 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from Crunchyroll’s own Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore. Room 6A, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

The cast and creative team of Disney Channel’s highly anticipated animated series Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,’ based on Marvel’s hit comic books, hold a conversation about this innovative action-comedy series centered on African American teen girl superhero Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful), Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), and Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Hit-Monkey), executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), supervising producer Rodney Clouden (Futurama), and producer Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor). Moderated by Janine Rubenstein (editor-at-large, People magazine and host of People Every Day). Room 6BCF, 2:15-3:15 p.m.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

The cast and executive producers share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series “National Treasure: Edge of History,” which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series. Ballroom 20, 2:15-3:15 p.m.

‘Masters of the Universe’

Kevin Smith (Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation) interviews some of the greats from MOTU’s history, including talent and creators from each era, spanning toys, film, TV and publishing. Hear why MOTU has been a pop culture sensation for four decades and get a sneak peek at what’s to come. Hall H, 3-4 p.m.

‘Severance’

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock sit down with Patton Oswald to share “innie” secrets from season 1 of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series. Ballroom 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

‘The Wheel of Time: Origins’

“The Wheel of Time: Origins” is the animated digital short companion series to hit, fantasy epic “The Wheel of Time” on Prime Video. The animated short brings fans deeper into the lore of The Wheel of Time and its vast history and subjects. The creative team and a surprise guest behind “The Wheel of Time: Origins” treat fans to a deep dive conversation into the making of this beloved companion series, along with an exclusive special video presentation that promises to deliver some Comic-Con magic to attendees. Room 6A, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

William Shatner

Acclaimed actor, writer, spoken-word artist, and astronaut(!) William Shatner joins moderator Kevin Smith as they discuss Bill’s career and announce a new project with Legion M by acclaimed pop culture documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs George Lucas, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, Memory: The Origins of Alien) that takes an up-close, intimate exploration of Shatner’s personal journey over his nine decades on Earth. Hall H, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’

“Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge joins a celebrity moderator as they have a lively conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head and everything in-between. They’ll discuss the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount+ original series, as well as the recently released movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” Ballroom 20, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

‘The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos Unveiled’

Co-creators Aaron Ehasz ( Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond ( Uncharted), executive producer Villads Spangsberg, lead writer Devon Giehl, and voice actors Jack De Sena (Callum) and Racquel Belmonte (Claudia) pull back the veil on the next phase of “The Dragon Prince” saga—coming this fall to Netflix. Learn more about the making of Mystery of Aaravos, find out what’s in store for our heroes in season 4 and beyond, ask panelists your most passionate questions. Be among the first to get an exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming episode. Room 6BCF, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

30th Anniversary of ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’

Larry Houston (producer/director X-Men TAS and Captain Planet), Dan Veesenmeyer (packaging artist for Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and Lego Ninjago) and Steven Melching (writer of The X-Men and Star Wars Rebels) celebrate the 30th anniversary and discuss the behind-the-scenes production of the ’90s X-Men series. Joining them is Larry Houston, director of the series. Room 6DE, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

‘Koala Man’

From the creators of “Rick and Morty” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “Koala Man” makes its debut at Comic-Con with creator, EP, and the Koala himself, Michael Cusack and executive producers Justin Roiland,Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Learn what the suburban Aussie superhero is all about as the team discusses the Hulu series’ premiere, breaking news, and more. Room 6BCF, 6-7 p.m.

‘Attack of the Show!’

It’s possibly the biggest mistake of 2022: the return of “Attack of the Show” to SDCC! Hosts WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed), Gina Darling, Will Neff, Fiona Nova and Kassem G will thrill the audience with epic Attack shenanigans, exclusive merch giveaways, and answers to burning questions and scratching of burning itches! Room 6A, 6:45-7:45 p.m.

‘Harley Quinn’

The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour is rolling through San Diego for an early look at what’s in store for Harley. This is a special advance screening of Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 before the new season premieres on HBO Max this summer. Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Room 5AB, 10-11 p.m.