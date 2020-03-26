An Edible Experience in San Diego

When California’s Prop. 64 — the legislation that lifted the prohibition on legal cannabis consumption — went into effect in 2018, chefs and diners were at the ready. Everywhere I looked, it seemed a new cannabis dinner had popped up in San Diego. I went to almost every offering in town. I ate. I smoked. I got stoned. I wrote about it. It was a blissful time!

Two years on, the landscape has changed quite a bit and most of those early adopters are no longer hosting dinners. For starters, the limits of and legalities around above-board cannabis consumption, especially when mixing food and cannabis for sale, are constantly being challenged. And the financial realities of operating a cannabis business are increasingly prohibitive, owing to high prices and taxes on cannabis products.

A recent Higher Purpose event. @Visuals.GC Photos)

Which means only the strong survive.

I decided to dip back into San Diego’s cannabis dining scene to see who’s doing what and how imbibers can get the best experience. What I found was threefold: an infused dinner experience that’s just as good as some of the best restaurants in town; a more holistic-focused dining experience that can be combined with wellness activities; and a cannabipairing experience that provides a safe, inclusive option for imbibers and non-tokers alike.